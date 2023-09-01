Man shot on his front porch in Windsor’s west end: WPS
Windsor police say a man was sitting on his front porch in the west end when he was shot in the leg.
On Thursday shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report about a shooting outside a home in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue.
Once on scene, police say officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers learned that the victim was reportedly sitting on his front porch when two hooded individuals ran up and fired several shots in his direction.
Investigators believe the shooting to be a targeted incident. Residents who live in the immediate area of the incident are asked to check their dashcam or surveillance video for evidence.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
