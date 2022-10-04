Man shot outside south Edmonton hotel

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in southwest Edmonton late Monday night.

Police were called to a hotel in the area of 11 Avenue and 103A Street SW shortly before midnight.

A man in his 20s was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say he has been uncooperative.

Spent casings and a vehicle with bullet holes were also found at the scene.

Shortly after 1 a.m. the same night police were called to a silver Lexus SUV on fire at 17 Street and 58 Avenue.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.