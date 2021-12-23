Man shot sitting inside vehicle in Orleans
A man suffered gunshot wounds after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Orleans.
Ottawa police received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunshots in the area of Summerfields Crescent.
Shortly after, police say another 911 call indicated a man had been shot while in his vehicle on Summerfields Crescent, but had returned home a few kilometres away.
Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds.He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
"There is no known threat to public safety at this time," police said in a media release on Thursday morning.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the Wednesday night shooting. You can contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.
