Man shot, suspect arrested in Charlotte County: N.B. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A man is facing charges after someone was shot in Chamcook, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the shooting at a home on Glebe Road on Monday around 5:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man, 38, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police say.
Samuel Needler appeared in Saint John provincial court Tuesday and was charged with:
- assault with a weapon
- careless use of a firearm
- pointing a firearm
He was released on conditions and is due in court on May 30.
An investigation is ongoing.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.
