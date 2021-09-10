Man shot to death at Duggan Community Hall identified
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service on Friday confirmed the man killed at the Duggan Community Hall last month was shot to death.
Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Hamza Mohamed.
Six other people were injured at the community hall in the early hours of Aug. 29.
- Shooting at community hall leaves 1 dead, 6 injured
- 'I thought it was balloons bursting': Event organizer reacts to fatal shooting at Edmonton community hall
Abdullahi Yalahow, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, and Christopher Wilson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder.
