Man shot to death at Duggan Community Hall identified

A man believed to be in his 20s was killed and six others injured in a shooting at the Duggan community hall in southeast Edmonton on Aug. 29, 2021.

The Edmonton Police Service on Friday confirmed the man killed at the Duggan Community Hall last month was shot to death.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Hamza Mohamed.

Six other people were injured at the community hall in the early hours of Aug. 29.

Abdullahi Yalahow, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, and Christopher Wilson, 37, was charged with second-degree murder.

