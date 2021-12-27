Man shot to death at home in Ajax, police say

A man is dead after he was shot at a home in Ajax early Monday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home at 45 Denny Street, south of Bayly Street East, at 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find an adult male inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as 27-year-old Franklin Owusu of Ajax.

Officers were the scene conducting a search for evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses.

No suspect information was made available.