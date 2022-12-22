Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police

A man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in the area of Culter Avenue, near Jim Connors Avenue, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The force says the man was driving when someone in another vehicle shot him.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police say they don’t think the shooting was random.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.