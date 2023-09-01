Man shot while on Anthony Henday Drive

A man was reportedly shot while on Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Thursday.

That is what police were told when they were called around 6:15 p.m. to the scene near 111 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

At the time of the shooting, the victim's vehicle was heading north. Police have not confirmed whether he was the driver or a passenger.

When the man was shot, the vehicle left the road and came to a stop in the median south of the 111 Avenue exit.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said the suspects fled the scene.

A description of them and their vehicle was not provided.

The victim's injuries were not considered life threatening but he remained in hospital Thursday night.