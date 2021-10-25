Man shot while riding his bike in South Point Douglas: Winnipeg police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A man was shot while riding his bike in Winnipeg’s South Point Douglas area on Saturday.
Police received a report of the shooting in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim told police he was riding his bike when two unknown men asked him for a cigarette, which resulted in an argument.
The victim tried to ride away but was shot.
No one has been arrested.
The major crimes unit is investigating this incident, and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
