Man shot while selling phone, three people facing charges
Three people have been arrested and charged with multiple offences after a man was shot while trying to sell a phone.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to Stadacona Street near Talbot Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day for a report of a man who had been shot while attempting to sell a phone.
WPS said officers found an injured male in his 30s and began providing emergency medical care. The victim was taken to a hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.
About a half-hour later, police arrested three suspects spotted travelling in a vehicle in the area.
Police said a search of the suspects and their car resulted in the seizure of a number of items, including the following:
- A .22 calibre rifle with a collapsible stock, a suppressor and an obliterated serial number
- A .22 calibre handgun
- The phone that had been stolen
- $1,856 in Canadian currency
- 20.73 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $1,500)
- 18 Percocet pills
Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation.
Police believe the suspects and victim had arranged a meeting to buy a phone via an online classifieds service. During the meet-up, an argument ensued, and the victim was shot before the device was stolen from him.
Jayden Neil Travis Firth, 22, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:
- Armed Robbery using a Firearm
- Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent
- Possession of a Weapon (x2)
- Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x2)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle (x2)
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Franco John Dixon, 21, from Norway House, has been charged with:
- Armed Robbery using a Firearm
- Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent
- Possession of a Weapon (x2)
- Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x2)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle (x2)
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
Both were detained in custody.
A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg is also facing charges of:
- Possession of a Weapon (x2)
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x2)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle (x2)
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With
- Possession of Scheduled Substance – Oxycodone
He was released on an Appearance Notice as mandated by the Criminal Code.
None of the charges have been proven in court.