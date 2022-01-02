Man shot while selling phone, three people facing charges

Three people have been arrested and charged with multiple offences after a man was shot while trying to sell a phone.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to Stadacona Street near Talbot Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day for a report of a man who had been shot while attempting to sell a phone.

WPS said officers found an injured male in his 30s and began providing emergency medical care. The victim was taken to a hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

About a half-hour later, police arrested three suspects spotted travelling in a vehicle in the area.

Police said a search of the suspects and their car resulted in the seizure of a number of items, including the following:

A .22 calibre rifle with a collapsible stock, a suppressor and an obliterated serial number

A .22 calibre handgun

The phone that had been stolen

$1,856 in Canadian currency

20.73 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $1,500)

18 Percocet pills

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation.

Police believe the suspects and victim had arranged a meeting to buy a phone via an online classifieds service. During the meet-up, an argument ensued, and the victim was shot before the device was stolen from him.

Jayden Neil Travis Firth, 22, from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Armed Robbery using a Firearm

Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent

Possession of a Weapon (x2)

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x2)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle (x2)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Franco John Dixon, 21, from Norway House, has been charged with:

Armed Robbery using a Firearm

Discharge a Restricted Firearm or a Prohibited Firearm with Intent

Possession of a Weapon (x2)

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x2)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle (x2)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Both were detained in custody.

A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg is also facing charges of:

Possession of a Weapon (x2)

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (x2)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle (x2)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

Possession of Scheduled Substance – Oxycodone

He was released on an Appearance Notice as mandated by the Criminal Code.

None of the charges have been proven in court.