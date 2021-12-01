Man shot while trying to run away from suspects: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a man was shot while trying to run away from two suspects in Winnipeg’s North End on Monday.

Officers responded to the incident at Dufferin Avenue and Parr Street around 6 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they provided medical care to the victim and applied a tourniquet. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

The police’s initial investigation determined the victim, a man in his 50s, was walking on the bridge when he was verbally confronted by two unknown male suspects.

The man was running away from the suspects when he heard gunshots. Officers note he was shot in the lower half of his body.

No one has been arrested in relation to this incident.

The major crimes unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6219 or 204-786-8477.