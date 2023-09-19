Man shot with zip gun in Winnipeg's South Point Douglas area

A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition last week after being shot with a zip gun in Winnipeg’s South Point Douglas area.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s investigation began on Thursday around 4:10 a.m., when a man approached officers in the 100 block of Martha Street saying that he had been shot.

Officers called for an ambulance to help the 42-year-old man who had a lower-body gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police found a 23-year-old suspect nearby. She was arrested without incident, with officers recovering a zip gun and more than a dozen .22 calibre rounds of ammunition.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and determined that two groups of people were involved in an argument. Police allege the fight escalated when the suspect took out a zip gun and shot the victim in the lower body.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized. She was taken into custody.