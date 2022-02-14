Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: police

Police were called to a Saskatoon hospital after a man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.

Officers responded to St. Paul's Hospital just after midnight on Monday, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

When police arrived, the man had already been taken into custody by hospital security, SPS said in an emailed statement.

Police quickly determined the device was an inert grenade, SPS said.

The man was believed to experiencing mental health issues and was transported to Royal University Hospital to be assessed.