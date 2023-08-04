Man sold 'large amount' of drugs out of RV at B.C. music festival, police allege
Police are recommending charges against a 45-year-old Vancouver man accused of dealing a "large amount" of drugs at the Shambhala Music Festival last month.
Security staff at the festival notified police on July 25 about an attendee who was allegedly selling drugs from his RV, Salmo RCMP said in a news release Friday.
“Police arrived and were directed to the RV in question, where a large amount of money, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located,” reads the release.
More than $145,000 in cash and 100 grams of drugs were seized and the occupant of the RV was arrested, according to Mounties.
An RCMP spokesperson confirmed to CTV News by email Friday that the event in question was the Shambala Music Festival, and that investigators are looking into whether other people were involved in the alleged drug sales.
Mounties say the man is facing criminal charges, but did not specify which ones.
“The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been approved at this time,” said Corp. Alex Bérubé in an email to CTV News.
When asked about the delayed timing of the release, Bérubé said there was “no imminent threat to public safety or urgent plea for information at the time of the incident.”
