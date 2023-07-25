Man sought for alleged sexual assault at Newmarket dog park

Police in York Region are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim at a dog park in Newmarket over the weekend.

Police say that on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a female was sexually assaulted by a male suspect at a dog park in the Bayview Parkway and Tom Taylor Trail area.

“The suspect followed the victim into the park and started a conversation with her. He then repeatedly touched her in a sexual manner,” York police said in a press release.

“The victim was able to get away from the suspect and report the incident to police.”

The suspect is described by police as a clean-shaven, light-skinned male between 50 and 55 years old, standing five-foot-six-inches tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, short black hair with grey streaks and a Middle Eastern accent.

“He was wearing blue jeans and a blue T-shirt, walking a large dog, possibly a Bernese mountain dog, approximately 90 pounds with long black, brown and white fur, wearing a black harness,” the release read.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward.”

We need help to ID a sex assault suspect after an incident in a Newmarket dog park on July 22. Male, 5’6”, med build, 50-55, blue eyes, short blk hair w/grey streaks, Middle Eastern accent. He had a big dog, possibly a Bernese mountain dog. More here:https://t.co/Lzxju7t1HZ