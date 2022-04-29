Man sought in connection with armed robbery at High River convenience store

Police in High River are looking for help to identify a suspect who robbed a Circle K store at gunpoint earlier this week.

Officials say a man entered the business at approximately 12:20 a.m. on April 28 and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

When the employee turned around to retrieve them, the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a handgun.

"The male held the gun in his right hand and pointed it towards the cashier," RCMP said in a release. "He then grabbed three items and left the store with the gun still in his hand."

The suspect is described as:

Light-skinned;

Slim build;

Close to shoulder-length blond hair; and

Between 18 and 22 years old.

Police say he was wearing a black sweater, a black baseball cap with red writing and a logo and red pants. He was also carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.