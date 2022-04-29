iHeartRadio

Man sought in connection with armed robbery at High River convenience store

This man is wanted by High River RCMP in connection with an armed robbery that took place at about midnight on April 28. (Supplied/RCMP)

Police in High River are looking for help to identify a suspect who robbed a Circle K store at gunpoint earlier this week.

Officials say a man entered the business at approximately 12:20 a.m. on April 28 and asked the clerk for cigarettes.

When the employee turned around to retrieve them, the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a handgun.

"The male held the gun in his right hand and pointed it towards the cashier," RCMP said in a release. "He then grabbed three items and left the store with the gun still in his hand."

The suspect is described as:

  • Light-skinned;
  • Slim build;
  • Close to shoulder-length blond hair; and
  • Between 18 and 22 years old.

Police say he was wearing a black sweater, a black baseball cap with red writing and a logo and red pants. He was also carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

