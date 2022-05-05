Man spotted 'prying' at balcony door, police say announcing suspect's arrest

A man was arrested in New Westminster over the weekend after allegedly trying to pry open a resident's balcony door, police said.

The New Westminster Police Department said it was called at about 1 a.m. on Saturday by a resident in the city's waterfront Quayside area. The resident said they'd watched someone "prying at their balcony door," police said, and gave a suspect description.

When police arrived in the area, they found a man who matched the description and who police had talked to about another matter earlier that evening.

Police detained the 43-year-old suspect, and discovered items found at the scene of the attempted break-in had been in the man's possession earlier. Police didn't say what those objects were, but said the suspect was arrested for break-and-enter.

"This arrest was made possible due to the observations of both the resident and the patrol officer," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release Thursday.

Police did not name the suspect as charges have not been approved.