Man sprays bear spray into Langford store vents after being accused of shoplifting: RCMP

West Shore RCMP are investigating after a man allegedly targeted a local business with bear spray after being asked to leave the store for suspected shoplifting.

Police say the incident began around 6 p.m. Thursday at Devonshire Market in downtown Langford.

Business owner Andoop Dhami told police that he spotted a man allegedly shoplifting from the store. When Dhami asked the man to leave, the man allegedly made comments about "lighting fires" in the store as he exited.

Shortly after, Dhami smelled the scent of bear spray and called 911, according to police.

When RCMP arrived at the store, officers learned the man had sprayed bear spray into the market's external air vents, police said.

"There is an added risk with an aerosol such as bear spray to injure uninvolved bystanders," said Const. Meighan Massey of the West Shore RCMP in a release Friday.

"This is worrisome in a neighbourhood store frequented by children," she said. "Luckily, Mr. Dhami did not sustain any injuries and police are continuing to investigate."

Mounties say they are now searching for the man who is believed to have used the bear spray. Photos of the man were recorded on the store's security camera.

He is described as a white man who was wearing camo-print cargo shorts, a grey long-sleeve shirt with the word "Sundowner" repeated on the front with splatted paint on the sides. He was also wearing white shoes and a black mask at the time.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers at 250-475-4260.

RCMP note that Thursday's incident was the fourth reported encounter involving bear spray in Langford within the last week.