Man stabbed and robbed while walking in Spence neighbourhood: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police said a man was stabbed and robbed by a group of people while he was walking in the Spence neighbourhood.

Police said a man had been walking on Friday night when a group of people assaulted him and robbed him. He was able to escape, and collapsed around Ellice Avenue and Young Street.

Around 10:30 p.m., Winnipeg police said officers got a report of a stabbing around Ellice Avenue and Young Street.

The Air1 helicopter was the first on the scene, followed by officers on the ground who found bystanders giving first aid to a man who had been stabbed. Officers took over giving him first aid before the man was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the group of people had run away, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477.

FIGHT OUTSIDE BAR LEAVES ONE MAN IN HOSPITAL

Hours later, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a large fight outside a bar in the 200 block of Osborne Street.

The crowd had already broken up when police arrived, though they found a man in his 20s who had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

People who saw the fight pointed out a suspect, and officers took them into custody. It is believed the two participants knew each other and got into a fight when they left the bar.

A 20-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge, and has been released on an undertaking. The charge has not been proven in court.