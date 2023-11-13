iHeartRadio

Man stabbed, another arrested in Etobicoke: TPS


A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Toronto police said they received a report of two men fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall at around 10:30 p.m.

One male was stabbed and taken to hospital with unknown injuries, they said. Another person was placed into custody.

