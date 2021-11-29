iHeartRadio

Man stabbed at playground, sent to hospital

Calgary police at Bishop Kidd Junior High School.

A man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday afternoon at a school playground.

The incident happened in the playground area of Bishop Kidd Junior High School in the 1400 block of 28 Street SE, according to EMS.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to the Foothills hospital.

