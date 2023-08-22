Man stabbed by stranger on Portage Avenue: police

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed by a stranger on the street over the weekend.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the attack in the 600 block of Portage Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police found a 34-year-old man with a serious upper-body injury who needed immediate emergency first aid.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The major crimes unit launched an investigation, and found the victim became involved in a physical altercation with a man he did not know.

The suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body, police say.

The suspect walked away, while the victim collapsed. He was then helped by a passerby.

On Monday, police arrested a 19-year-old man from Winnipeg. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.