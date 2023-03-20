Man stabbed, carjacked in west-end Toronto: police

Toronto police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was stabbed and carjacked in York Monday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Rogers and Old Weston roads in the city’s Silverthorn neighbourhood.

Police said two suspects stabbed the man and stole his vehicle. The victim, who police say is in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a blue Nissan Rogue, last seen travelling towards Keele Street. No suspect information was released by police.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.

