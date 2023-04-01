Man stabbed during fight at Etobicoke apartment, police investigating

A man has serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries after being stabbed in south Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Toronto police told CP24 that they were called to the New Toronto area, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Fourteenth Street, at 5:48 a.m. for reports of a fight inside an apartment.

Police said officers at the scene located a man who had been stabbed in the leg with an unknown object.

Toronto paramedics said they transported one male to a local trauma centre.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

More to come. This is a developing story.