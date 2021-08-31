Man stabbed in alleged road rage incident: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in a 29-year-old man being stabbed.
Winnipeg police said the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 14. Investigators allege two occupants of two vehicles, who were previously not known to each other, became involved in a road rage incident in East Kildonan.
Police say a verbal argument between the two people escalated until they both pulled over to the side of the road. The driver of one of the vehicles allegedly approached the second vehicle and stabbed the male passenger. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was driven to the hospital by the woman who was driving the car.
The driver of the other vehicle left the area.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was found on Monday. The 20-year-old man, who was not named, was charged with aggravated assault.
He was released on an undertaking.
The charge has not been proven in court.
