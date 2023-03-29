Man stabbed in brawl on York University campus: police

Toronto police are investigating after a brawl on York University’s campus led to a man’s stabbing.

According to a tweet posted by Toronto Police Service, officers responding to reports of a group of people fighting on York University’s campus on Keele Street located a man with injuries.

Emergency services transported the man to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

More to come…

