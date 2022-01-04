Man stabbed in downtown Kitchener fight

A man driving in downtown Kitchener on Monday night was stabbed and taken to hospital after a fight.

Waterloo region police issued a release that said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Queen Street North.

Police said the driver and a woman in the passenger seat were involved in a fight with three suspects who were walking along King Street East.

The driver was stabbed during the fight, and the woman was assaulted according to the release.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said “one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle involved before fleeing the area.”

All three suspects were last seen walking east on King Street East and police said the investigation is ongoing.



