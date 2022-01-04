Man stabbed in downtown Kitchener fight
A man driving in downtown Kitchener on Monday night was stabbed and taken to hospital after a fight.
Waterloo region police issued a release that said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Queen Street North.
Police said the driver and a woman in the passenger seat were involved in a fight with three suspects who were walking along King Street East.
The driver was stabbed during the fight, and the woman was assaulted according to the release.
Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said “one of the suspects attempted to take the vehicle involved before fleeing the area.”
All three suspects were last seen walking east on King Street East and police said the investigation is ongoing.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.