Man stabbed in downtown Saskatoon

A man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after a suspected stabbing in downtown Saskatoon over the weekend.

A 48-year-old man is being treated in hospital, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). Police received a report of a man who had been stabbed, but didn’t say what day they received the call.

When officers arrived, they found the man on a trail near the South Saskatchewan River in the 600 block of Spadina Crescent.

Officers with the serious assault unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.