Man stabbed in downtown Toronto, multiple suspects at large

Police are on scene after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 2:30 p.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries is currently unknown.

Police are looking for multiple suspects, one of whom is described as a Black man standing approximately five-foot-six-inches tall with a heavy build.

This is a developing story. More to come.

STABBING (UPDATE):

Sherbourne & Shuter

- susp #2: m/black, black t-shirt, gray shorts

- susp #3: m/white, 25 - 30 yrs, 5'10 - 6', slim build, long black hair, white t-shirt, red shorts

- susp #4: fml/white - black hair, blue jean shorts, black running shoes, gray tank top