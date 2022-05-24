Man stabbed in fight at Toronto park after holiday fireworks

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the back during a fight at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Park after the Victoria Day fireworks, police say.

An officer with 55 Division says they were called to the park just after 11 p.m. and arrived to find the man suffering two stab wounds to his back.

Paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a disagreement that escalated to a physical fight where he was stabbed.

No suspect information was available.

This incident represented a major climb-down from the level of violence at the gatherings in nearby Woodbine Beach Park one day earlier.

On that night, two people were shot, one was stabbed, two others were robbed at gunpoint and seven police officers were injured, some after being hit by live fireworks fired by people in crowds.