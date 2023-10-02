Man stabbed in Mississauga, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

In a tweet, police said one man was on route to a local hospital after a stabbing at around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Windjammer Road and Masthead Crescent.

Another male has been taken into custody, they said.

More to come…

