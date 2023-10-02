iHeartRadio

Man stabbed in Mississauga, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody


Peel police respond to an incident in Mississauga on Monday, June 6, 2022. This image is used for illustrative purposes only. (Source: Joshua Prioste)

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

In a tweet, police said one man was on route to a local hospital after a stabbing at around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Windjammer Road and Masthead Crescent.

Another male has been taken into custody, they said.

More to come…

DISTURBANCE:
- Masthead Cr/Windjammer Rd #Mississauga
- Reports of a stabbing
- 1 adult male stabbed
- 1 adult male I/C
- Victim being transported to a local hospital
- C/R at 12:14 pm
- PR23-0318975

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 2, 2023
