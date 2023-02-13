Man stabbed in residential dispute in Scarborough

A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in a residential dispute in Scarborough Monday morning.

According to The Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident happened just after 6 a.m. at Bellamy Rd. and Amberjack Blvd.

Toronto paramedics transported a male in his thirties to the hospital in life-threatening condition, they said. The other individual was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been arrested, police said, and there is no threat to public safety.

