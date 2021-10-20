Man stabbed in Scarborough 11 days ago still missing; police concerned for his safety

Toronto police say they are concerned for the safety of a man stabbed in Scarborough earlier this month who remains missing and are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Just before noon on Oct. 9, emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say 32-year-old Matthew Despres entered the building and was joined by two other men.

Despres was allegedly attacked by the two men inside a unit and was stabbed multiple times.

Police say Despres was loaded into a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with licence plate BMAN 160.

On Wednesday, police announced that they arrested two suspects, 40-year-old Cory Crockatt and 55-year-old Doug Osler. They were charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Despite the arrests, police have not located Despres, who they believe suffered serious injuries.

The SUV used in the incident, which is reportedly a stolen vehicle, also remains outstanding, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).