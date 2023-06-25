Man stabbed in torso in downtown Toronto, suspect outstanding

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning in the city’s downtown core.

The incident happened shortly after midnight near Dundas and Victoria streets, which is just east of Yonge Street.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the torso and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, five foot six, and about 26 years old.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a black cap worn backwards, and carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.