A 28-year-old man has been seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times in a laundromat in Etobicoke Friday evening.

Toronto police were called to a plaza in the area of Finch Avenue West and Albion Road just after 7 p.m.

Police said an altercation between two men led to one of them being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen and arms, Duty Insp. Michael Williams said.

Toronto paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams said the suspect, a 24-year-old man, fled but was shortly located and was taken into custody.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Williams said they have already spoken to several witnesses, adding that they are also canvassing for videos in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.