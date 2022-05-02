Man stabbed multiple times taken to hospital: Surrey RCMP

Surrey Mounties are investigating an overnight stabbing that sent a man to hospital early Monday morning.

Police said they received reports of a stabbing shortly after 12:30 a.m. A man in his 40s was stabbed three times and taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

At the scene on Prince Charles Boulevard, near 96th Avenue, part of a townhouse complex was put behind police tape, as was the alley of a nearby strip mall.

No arrests have been made and police are still interviewing witnesses and gathering video from the area.