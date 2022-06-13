Man 'stabbed multiple times with a sword' in Vancouver; suspect known to police
Police say a man is in hospital after being injured with a unique weapon Sunday night in Vancouver.
The Vancouver Police Department said the 34-year-old victim was "stabbed multiple times with a sword."
In a message on social media, the VPD wrote that the strange stabbing occurred inside a building in the area of Main and Hastings streets, in the city's Downtown Eastside.
In an email to CTV News Monday, police said they'd been called to a social housing building at about 9 p.m. by staff who said two men were arguing, and that the fight was getting violent.
The victim was taken to hospital, and while police did not give details on his condition, they said he is expected to recover. His injuries were serious, police told CTV, and the man was in and out of consciousness as he was being treated at the scene, before being rushed to hospital.
A suspect has been identified, they said. The suspect was not named publicly, but officers said the person is known to them.
Police said they believe the incident was targeted. Evidence is still being collected but officers believe charges will be recommended.
