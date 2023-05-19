iHeartRadio

Man stabbed on Calgary Transit bus


Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed on a city bus Thursday evening.

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed on a Calgary bus on Thursday evening.

Police say the victim attacked along McKenzie Towne Link S.E. at 6:35 p.m.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made.

12