Man stabbed, other sprayed with bear mace at The Forks

Winnipeg police confirmed that one man was stabbed and another was sprayed with bear mace during an incident at The Forks on Friday night.

Police said the incident took place on around 10:30 p.m., noting that no arrests have been made.

According to a spokesperson for The Forks, the assault took place on the sidewalk in front of the Canadian Museum for Human rights while the site was clearing out after the ‘New Day’ event.

The major crimes unit is investigating Friday’s incident. Police said they do not know the connection, if any, between the victims and attacker.

These assaults come after two violent incidents earlier in the week at The Forks.

Winnipeg police reported an attack in the parking lot on Monday night, resulting in the assault of a father and daughter.

A few days later, police said two men with stab wounds were found outside The Forks Market on Wednesday. A woman was also treated for minor injuries.