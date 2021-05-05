Man stabbed several times in Downtown Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police said a 60-year-old man was stabbed several times in Downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday evening.

According to police, there was a situation last night involving a group of five people roving near The Forks and the York Avenue and Fort Street intersection.

Officers allege this group of males was harassing people on the sidewalks and chasing after bicyclists.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers said they responded to a report of a stabbing. The 60-year-old man, who was stabbed several times, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, police found the group of five and arrested them.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.