Man stabbed, sprayed with bear mace during robbery: Manitoba RCMP
A 46-year-old man is in hospital after RCMP say he was stabbed and sprayed with bear mace after he refused to hand over his belongings during a robbery.
Nelson House RCMP said they received a report Wednesday at around 11:15 p.m. of an injured man who was found by a passerby on Otetiskiwin Drive. He was taken to the local nursing station, where police were dispatched as well.
Mounties said the 46-year-old man had been stabbed and sprayed with bear mace. He is currently in a Winnipeg hospital in stable condition.
Officers said their investigation found about 10 suspects, both male and female, approached the man on the road and attempted to rob him. Police said he didn’t hand over his belongings and was attacked.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.
