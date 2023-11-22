Man stabbed to death in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Authorities are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
A passerby found the victim bleeding on the sidewalk along East Hastings Street between Columbia and Carrall streets shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.
The bystander called 911, but authorities said the stabbing victim was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived, and that he died after being rushed to hospital.
In a statement, Const. Jason Doucette urged possible witnesses to come forward, describing the area where the victim was discovered as a "busy" stretch of East Hastings, mid-block on the south side of the street.
"This sidewalk is enclosed by a construction tunnel. We know there are witnesses who saw what happened and we are asking them to come forward," Doucette said.
So far, no one has been arrested.
Authorities asked any witnesses, or anyone who recorded dash-cam video of the area around the time, to contact the department's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.
