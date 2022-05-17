Man stabbed, walks into Forest Lawn McDonald's
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A man walked into a Calgary McDonald's restaurant Tuesday and informed a staff member that he'd been stabbed.
The incident took place a little before 3 p.m. at the McDonald's located on the 4600 block of 17th Avenue S.E.
After informing McDonald's staff that he was injured, he was transported to hospital in serious condition.
According to a police spokesperson, the offenders fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police are working to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
