Man stabbed while trying to stop theft in north Edmonton: EPS
A man was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Thursday night with a stab wound, after police said he tried to intervene in a theft.
The assault happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 126 Street and 152 Avenue, and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"The victim was a witness to a theft nearby, and tried to intervene and stop the two suspects, a male and a female. the male suspect reportedly stabbed the victim and fled the scene," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.
The victim was said to be in stable condition Friday, and police released images of a suspect.
He is described as:
- An Indigenous male
- black backward baseball hat
- dark red hooded jacket with a white and black logo on the back
- white t-shirt
- white running shoes
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Winnipeg Jets down playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 in penultimate gameThe Winnipeg Jets continued putting up a positive ending to their season with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames that halted the playoff-bound club's point streak at seven games.
-
Victim of fatal rollover south of Lethbridge identifiedThe victim of a fatal rollover south of Lethbridge was identified Friday.
-
Family frustrated after months of unreliable bussing for special needs sonBen Spicer's school bus arrived for the first time this week on Friday morning. It came about a half hour late, and his older brother had already driven him to class.
-
Archbishop of Canterbury to meet with residential school survivors in Sask.The senior bishop from the Church of England will be meeting with residential school survivors and elders in Prince Albert on Sunday.
-
Hundreds of art pieces from film and TV on offer in Vancouver special effects artist's estate saleFrom aliens to mechanical baby arms, Bill Terezakis could seemingly create anything he set his mind to.
-
'Nothing concrete': Advocates disappointed with B.C. police reform reportOne day after an all-party committee tasked with examining systemic discrimination and other police issues in British Columbia recommended sweeping changies, critics are slamming the plan.
-
Crown presents new evidence in Greg Fertuck murder trialHighly anticipated new evidence was brought forward by the Crown Friday morning in the Greg Fertuck voir dire, a trial within a trial.
-
Driver turns himself in after Abbotsford hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with serious injuries: policeA man has come forward one day after police released video of a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian in Abbotsford earlier this week.
-
Boys and Girls Club weekend event wants to help teens plan their futuresA weekend event designed to energize high school students has kicked off at London’s Memorial Boys and Girls Club.