Man stabbed while trying to stop theft in north Edmonton: EPS

A man was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Thursday night with a stab wound, after police said he tried to intervene in a theft.

The assault happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 126 Street and 152 Avenue, and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The victim was a witness to a theft nearby, and tried to intervene and stop the two suspects, a male and a female. the male suspect reportedly stabbed the victim and fled the scene," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.

The victim was said to be in stable condition Friday, and police released images of a suspect.

He is described as:

An Indigenous male

black backward baseball hat

dark red hooded jacket with a white and black logo on the back

white t-shirt

white running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.