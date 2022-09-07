Man stabbed with his own knife after altercation: LPS

A London man has been charged after an incident involving a knife and a dog.

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, a man and woman were sitting at a picnic table playing music in Victoria Park alongside Clarence Street when police say a man they don’t know approached them with a dog.

According to police, the man began arguing with the pair in the park about the volume of the music which led to both of them being assaulted.

A passer-by tried to intervene, and police say the suspect’s dog bit him multiple times. The passer-by pulled out a knife in an effort to defend himself from the dog, at which point the suspect took the knife from the hand of the victim and stabbed him.

When officers arrived, the suspect was seen fleeing on foot eastbound from the park.

When attempts were made to arrest the suspect, the dog bit one of the officers multiple times.

The suspect was eventually arrested and the dog was impounded by London Animal Care Centre at the request of police. A knife was also seized.

Three citizens and one police officer were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old of London, was charged with the following offences: