Man stabbed, woman arrested following early morning fight in North York

A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being stabbed during an early morning altercation in North York.

The incident happened in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the area at 5:23 a.m. for reports of a man and a woman fighting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single stab wound. His injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The woman is in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.