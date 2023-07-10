Man steals ambulance, hits minivan and tree: RCMP

A 20-year-old man allegedly stole and crashed an ambulance in Thompson from EMS workers that were treating him over the weekend.

Mounties in Thompson received a call at approximately 9 p.m. that a man was jumping in front of traffic and punching vehicles on Princeton Drive. A few minutes later, officers heard an ambulance had crashed into a tree near the location.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of the ambulance and learned it was the same man who was jumping in traffic.

RCMP investigators said the man, who is from York Landing, stole the ambulance when paramedics were on scene attending to the call of him punching vehicles. When he tried to drive away from the scene, he crashed the ambulance into a minivan and then hit a tree in front of Assiniboine Place. Five people inside the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old man found in the ambulance was taken to hospital, where he allegedly threatened staff. He was treated and released to police custody.

The man has been charged with five counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and one count of uttering threats, theft of a vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

He remains in custody and RCMP says further charges are pending.

A City of Thompson spokesperson said the city has three ambulances available to use, so the level of emergency medical services has not been negatively impacted.