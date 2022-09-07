Man steals tropical fish, pet food from Oak Bay store
Oak Bay police say they're investigating after a tropical fish was swiped from a local pet store, as well as $70-worth of pet food.
Police say the theft occurred on Wednesday, Aug 31 at a shop along Oak Bay Avenue.
Around 1 p.m., a man entered the store and stole a betta fish, also known as a Siamese fighting fish, and two packages of food.
Police are now searching for the individual, who's described as a white man between 50 to 60 years old with a "distinctive hunched back." He was also wearing a gray shirt with a logo on the front, a blue baseball cap, and a black messenger bag at the time.
Surveillance photos of the man were released on Tuesday by Oak Bay police.
Anyone with information on his identity or on the alleged theft is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. womanA boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
-
Bragg Creek residents want changes following the death of a black bearResidents in a community outside Calgary are looking for solutions for a trio of bear cubs whose mother had to be euthanized last month.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year beginsThe stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and upCOVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
-
Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. LawrenceWater levels along some parts of the St. Lawrence River continue to be extremely low, concerning some residents who live along its shores.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospitalA Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prizeA group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.
-
Two men arrested on child pornography charges in separate instancesBrantford police said two men have been arrested on child pornography charges after search warrants were executed.
-
'A valuable service': Volunteers needed to help drive patients to cancer treatmentsThe Canadian Cancer Society is in need of volunteer drivers in Manitoba for its Wheels of Hope program – an initiative that helps people get to their cancer treatments.