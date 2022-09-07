Man steals tropical fish, pet food from Oak Bay store

Oak Bay police say they're investigating after a tropical fish was swiped from a local pet store, as well as $70-worth of pet food.

Police say the theft occurred on Wednesday, Aug 31 at a shop along Oak Bay Avenue.

Around 1 p.m., a man entered the store and stole a betta fish, also known as a Siamese fighting fish, and two packages of food.

Police are now searching for the individual, who's described as a white man between 50 to 60 years old with a "distinctive hunched back." He was also wearing a gray shirt with a logo on the front, a blue baseball cap, and a black messenger bag at the time.

Surveillance photos of the man were released on Tuesday by Oak Bay police.

Anyone with information on his identity or on the alleged theft is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.