Man struck and killed while cycling remembered as loving husband, father, grandfather

Michael Smith, 59, was out doing what he loved, cycling, when in an instant everything changed.

On the evening of Oct. 30, Smith was on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road when he was struck by a driver and killed.

An obituary posted on Tuesday said that Smith was doing something he loved.

He was remembered as loving husband, father, and grandfather.

According to police the vehicle being driven was believed to be stolen.

Three suspects were located and arrested and have been charged in relation to the collision.

A funeral for Smith is scheduled to take place next weekend.