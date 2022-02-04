Man struck by his own vehicle as thief drives it away

The Guelph Police Service said three vehicles were stolen during a one-hour period Thursday morning, and in each case, the cars were left unattended while warming up.

In one of those incidents, a man was struck by his own car.

Police said the black Nissan Kicks was left running, to warm up in the driveway, in the area of Edinburgh Road South and Dean Avenue.

While the man was waiting, he went across the street to help a neighbour shovel snow.

Police said that's when a grey Kia vehicle stopped on the street. The passenger exited the vehicle, got into the Nissan, and drove away.

The Nissan's owner was struck but police said he "escaped injury."

The person who stole the vehicle is described as an Asian man with a dark complexion, and wearing all black as well as a blue mask with white markings on it.

Police said two other vehicle were also stolen during a one-hour period Thursday morning.

A Toyota SUV was taken from a driveway in the area of Grange Road and Kearney Street around 7 a.m., and a Subaru was stolen from the York Road and Menzie Avenue area.

Both these vehicles were later recovered.

Investigators are trying to determine if any of these three incidents are related.